The compact OnePlus 13T could launch soon with a bigger battery than S25 Ultra

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 13T is scheduled to launch in late April, according to a long-time leaker.

The phone is tipped to have a 6.3-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a huge, 6,200mAh battery.

It’s unclear if the new phone will launch outside China, though.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 globally back in January, and it’s definitely one of the best Android phones of the year. What if you’re looking for a smaller OnePlus flagship phone? Well, it sounds like this device is coming soon.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13T is scheduled to launch in late April. That’s much earlier than previous T-series phones like the OnePlus 10T, which typically launched in the second half of the year.

The tipster also issued more details, reiterating that it’ll have a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. They also claimed that the OnePlus 13T will have a 6.3-inch 1.5K flat screen, 80W wired charging, and a massive, 6,200mAh battery. This would likely be the biggest battery we’ve seen in a small flagship phone, edging out the Xiaomi 15 (5,400mAh) and vivo X200 Pro Mini (5,700mAh). It would also be larger than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh) and OnePlus 13 (6,000mAh).

Digital Chat Station also claimed in a follow-up comment that this will be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite phone with a small screen. However, the real question is whether the OnePlus 13T will be available outside China. We’d love to see the device in global markets, so we hope OnePlus pulls through.

This isn’t the only smaller flagship phone on the horizon. OPPO is tipped to launch the similarly sized Find X8s soon, which is expected to pack a 6.32-inch display and wireless charging. So fans of smaller phones should definitely keep tabs on these two devices.

