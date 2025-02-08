There might be some bad news if you like the alert slider on OnePlus phones

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus and OPPO could purportedly drop the alert slider feature on their phones.

The brands would apparently switch to a remappable hardware button instead.

This would be a major change for OnePlus in particular, as almost all its flagship phones have the feature.

OnePlus has offered alert sliders on most of its Android phones for a decade now, and this tradition continues on the OnePlus 13. We’ve even seen OPPO adopt the switch on its recent high-end phones.

Now, leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that OnePlus and OPPO (the so-called Ouga group) will drop the alert slider in favor of a button. The tipster added that this button would be customizable and support multiple functions.

The leaker likened this new button to the action button seen on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 families. Of course, Android phones from brands like HMD have long offered remappable hardware buttons.

It would be a shame if OnePlus and OPPO dropped the three-stage alert slider. But I imagine that a remappable button would be more useful for most people, allowing them to quickly launch their favorite apps, activate certain system features (e.g., flashlight), or function as a camera key. It stands to reason that a button like this would also support sound profile changes.

What do you think of OnePlus potentially dropping the alert slider? 28 votes I think it would be a stupid move 68 % I never used the slider so I'd be okay with this 4 % I'm fine with this if they give me a remappable key 29 %

The good news is that the upcoming OPPO Find N5 still has the alert slider, and the phone is expected to launch as the OnePlus Open 2 in some markets. So there’s a chance we could see at least one more OnePlus phone with the slider if the company decides to drop the feature.

