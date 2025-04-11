OnePlus 13 gets customizable battery charging limit with Android 16 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus 13 recently received the Android 16 beta 2 update, intended for developers and advanced users.

This update improves the battery charging limit feature by removing the fixed 80% limit. Instead, users can customize the limit, going from 80% to 95% in 5% increments.

This change brings better flexibility for balancing daily battery needs against long-term battery longevity.

OnePlus recently rolled out Android 16 beta 2 for the OnePlus 13, making it the first device outside Google Pixels to get the platform update this early. This update is meant for developers to test their apps on, but it also helps find some of the new features that are coming to OnePlus smartphones in the near future. As it turns out, OnePlus has improved its 80% battery charging limit feature to give power back to the users, figuratively.

As spotted by an unofficial OnePlus System Apps channel on Telegram, the latest Android 16 beta 2 for the OnePlus 13 improves the battery charging limit feature. On Oxygen OS 15, which is based on Android 15, users could merely toggle the 80% charging limit setting present at Settings > Battery > Battery health. On this new Android 16 beta 2 build (which OnePlus still labels as Oxygen OS 15 in the Settings app), users can toggle the battery charging limit and then choose the limit they want to restrict themselves to, going from 80% to 100% in 5% increments.

Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15 on the OnePlus 13 has a simple on-off toggle for the fixed 80% charging limit Android 16 beta 2 on the OnePlus 13 has a deceptive on-off toggle, which lets you change the limit after toggling on The available limits after toggling on the charging limit feature

Setting the charging limit to 100% doesn’t make much sense since the phone should be capping at that percentage anyway. Still, I am glad that users have four levels at which they can stop to strike the right balance between battery life and battery longevity.

For some users, an 80% charging limit would feel too restrictive in the present if they don’t plan to use their phone for years and years or they have budgeted for a battery swap already. I have chosen 95% as the cap on my OnePlus 13, giving me the balance I need for my usage and my present and future needs.

Do you follow the 80% rule for battery charging? 12023 votes Yes 55 % No 45 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.