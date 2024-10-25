OnePlus reveals OnePlus 13 cameras: Upgrade or downgrade? You decide

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 13’s camera specs ahead of the phone’s launch next week.

The phone offers three 50MP rear cameras, including a 50MP 3x periscope camera.

The OnePlus 13 also gets a variety of OPPO Find X8 camera features.

The OnePlus 13 will launch on October 31, and it’s part of the first wave of Snapdragon 8 Elite phones. OnePlus has already revealed some info about the phone ahead of its launch, and it’s now disclosed camera hardware details.

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will pack a triple 50MP rear camera setup. This consists of a 50MP LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter (120-degree field-of-view), and a 50MP periscope lens. In other words, it looks like the OnePlus 13 retains its predecessor’s main camera but swaps out the periscope and ultrawide sensors.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis later clarified that the periscope camera is a 3x shooter with an f/2.6 aperture, optical image stabilization, and a 1/1.95-inch sensor size. These specs seem in line with the OPPO Find X8 line’s 3x camera. In any event, we’re curious to see how the OnePlus 13 periscope camera stacks up to the OnePlus 12‘s 64MP 3x shooter (f/2.6, 1/2.0-inch sensor size). The drop in resolution suggests long-range zoom might take a hit, but a slightly larger sensor bodes well for low-light performance.

The OnePlus 13 also gains Find X8 camera features like 4K/60fps Dolby Vision across all lenses, higher-quality Live Photos, and the ability to freeze fast-moving subjects without using a dedicated snapshot/sports mode. The latter option could be handy if you’re tired of shutter lag on Samsung’s Ultra phones.

These features join a host of other confirmed or leaked OnePlus 13 specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and IP68/IP69 ratings. We don’t have long to wait for a full reveal as the launch event takes place next week.

