The first Android phone with an Apple-style shutter key is here, and going global

TL;DR OPPO has unveiled the Find X8 series of high-end phones in China.

The new phones offer the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship processor, IP69 ratings, and an alert slider.

OPPO previously confirmed that the Find X8 Pro has an Apple-style shutter button that supports swipes for zooming in and out.

OPPO has been teasing the arrival of the Find X8 series for weeks now, offering a drip-feed of details in the run-up to the event. The day is finally here, though, as it’s just unveiled the new flagship Android phones in China.

OPPO previously confirmed that the phones offer the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship processor, Hasselblad-branded cameras, wireless charging support, an alert slider, and IP68 and IP69 ratings. But the company has now revealed that the two devices share 80W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds too, although it only offers 33W wired speeds via PPS chargers.

The Find X8 series supports the so-called OPPO Mag ecosystem of magnetic accessories too, albeit via an optional case. OPPO Mag accessories include an ultra-thin power bank, an 80W 20,000mAh power bank, and a 50W wireless charger with a cooling fan.

The brand also revealed some fancy new software features thanks to the Color OS 15 skin. Perhaps the most notable inclusion for photography enthusiasts is the previously reported reflection eraser tool for photos.

The phones also offer a so-called Shadowless Snapshot capability. The company says you simply need to raise your hand to capture blur-free images instead of using a dedicated snapshot mode. The company compared this capability to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as seen in the image above. Other notable camera features include higher-quality Live Photos, a so-called soft-light portrait mode, and three photographic styles/profiles to mimic film images.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: A contender for best camera phone?

OPPO

The Find X8 Pro is the more premium offering of the two, bringing a larger, 6.78-inch micro-curved OLED display (2,780 x 1,264, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness) and a 5,910mAh battery.

The Pro model also stands out on the camera front, though, with OPPO revealing that it has two periscope cameras, namely a 50MP 3x shooter (f/2.6) and a 50MP 6x camera (f/4.3). The rest of the rear camera system consists of a 50MP f/1.6 main camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens (120-degree field-of-view). A 32MP camera handles selfies and video calls. So those on the hunt for the best camera phone might want to keep this device in mind.

The company has also adopted an Apple-style camera shutter button. Much like the iPhone 16 button, this camera key supports both presses for capturing and swipes for zooming in/out. So this is effectively the first Android phone with this type of multi-functional camera key.

OPPO Find X8: Not Pro, still a flagship

OPPO

Don’t need a Pro-level flagship? Then the standard Find X8 might be for you. The vanilla phone has the aforementioned Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.59-inch OLED display (2,760 x 1,256, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness), and a 5,630mAh battery. It is also relatively thin and light, at 7.85mm thick and 193 grams.

As for camera-related details, the Find X8 has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens (120-degree field-of-view), and a 50MP 3x periscope camera (f/2.6). Interestingly, OPPO claimed that the latter is the world’s first “inverted” periscope camera. The brand says this innovation helps deliver a 33% smaller module size. Otherwise, you can expect a 32MP camera on the front of the device.

Find X8 series availability This initial Find X8 series launch is a China-only affair, but OPPO has just confirmed that the phones are coming “soon” to global markets.

“As part of this continued commitment to global customers, OPPO looks forward to expanding the availability of its upcoming flagship Find X8 series to overseas markets,” the company explained in an emailed press release. That’s great news as we praised the China-only Find X6 Pro and Find X7 Ultra as two of the best camera phones in the world.

Nevertheless, the Find X8 has a starting price of 4,199 yuan (~$590) in China for the 12GB/256GB model, while the Find X8 Pro starts at 5,299 yuan (~$745) for the 12GB/256GB variant. These phones are also available in 512GB and 1TB models.

