OnePlus 13 gets its own version of Google's Best Take

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR An update has rolled out for the OnePlus 13.

The update introduces the new AI Perfect Shot feature.

AI Perfect Shot can recognize a person and replace facial expressions to provide the best shot.

Earlier this year, OnePlus announced that a bevy of new AI tools would soon be available on its phones. This included two photo-centric features: AI Reframe and AI Perfect Shot. It looks like the latter is now starting to roll out to the OnePlus 13.

A new software update has arrived for OnePlus 13 owners. The changelog for the update mentions various add-ons and improvements, including the rollout of AI Perfect Shot. Similar to Google’s Best Take tool, AI Perfect Shot can recognize faces in a photo and replace unwanted facial expressions with more desirable expressions. This way you can always get the best photo. For example, if you blink as the picture is taken, you can use this feature to make it look like you were looking at the camera the entire time.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

In addition to AI Perfect Shot, this update introduces a soft light filter to the Portrait and Photo modes. Users can now export videos as live photos, or export videos and live photos in high resolution. The changelog also mentions that 120FPS video will stay 120FPS even after being edited. And you can now hide content of specific albums from your photo list.

Seeing as OnePlus said AI Perfect Shot was scheduled to roll out later this summer, it looks like the feature has arrived right on time. Have you received the update on your OnePlus 13 yet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Follow