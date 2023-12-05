OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Should you upgrade?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As modern smartphones mature, it makes less economic sense for users to upgrade annually. This is the dilemma OnePlus fans are facing after the launch of the OnePlus 12. The new flagship is arguably the best-ever OnePlus device on paper, but OnePlus 11 owners will still feel they own a capable, competent smartphone. But if you are looking to upgrade, is it worth it? Find out in our OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 comparison.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: At a glance Comparing one phone to another is never easy, but we've identified the core differences between the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 below. The OnePlus 12 has a larger and brighter display than the OnePlus 11, with a 6.82-inch panel that peaks at 4,500 nits of brightness.

OnePlus opts for the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12 instead of the Gen 2 in the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 12 can be had with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage — more than the OnePlus 11's top model.

The OnePlus 12 features a larger battery and faster wired charging than the OnePlus 11. It also welcomes wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Unlike the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 12 features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. Read on for our full breakdown of the two OnePlus flagships.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Specs

OnePlus 11 OnePlus 12 Display

OnePlus 11 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED

20.1:9 aspect ratio

3,216 x 1,440 resolution

120Hz variable refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

525ppi

OnePlus 12 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO

3,168 x 1,440 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

402ppi

Processor

OnePlus 11 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

OnePlus 12 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

OnePlus 11 8GB/16GB

LPDDR5X

OnePlus 12 12GB/16GB/24GB

LPDDR5X

Storage

OnePlus 11 128GB/256GB

No expandable storage

OnePlus 12 256GB/512GB/1TB

No expandable storage

Power

OnePlus 11 5,000mAh battery

80W wired

No wireless charging

OnePlus 12 5,400mAh battery

100W wired

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

Cameras

OnePlus 11 Rear:

- 50MP main (Sony IMX890),

- 48MP ultrawide (Sony IMX581), 1/2-inch sensor, ƒ/2.2, 115-degree FoV

- 32MP portrait telephoto (Sony IMX709), 1/2.74-inch sensor, ƒ/2.0



Selfie:

- 16MP

OnePlus 12 Rear:

- 50MP wide, f/1.6, OIS

- 48MP ultrawide, f/2.2, autofocus

- 64MP 3x periscope, f/2.6, OIS



Selfie:

- 32MP, f/2.4

Connectivity

OnePlus 11 5G

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Wi-Fi 7

eSIM

OnePlus 12 5G

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Wi-Fi 7

eSIM

Dimensions

OnePlus 11 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm

OnePlus 12 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm

Software

OnePlus 11 Android 13

Oxygen OS 13

OnePlus 12 Android 14

Oxygen OS 14

Dimensions

OnePlus 11 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm

205g

OnePlus 12 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm

220g

Durability

OnePlus 11 Gorilla Glass 5 front and back

No IP rating unless you buy with T-Mobile (IP68)

OnePlus 12 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front

Glass back

Aluminum frame

IP65 rating



We’ve seen minor differences between smartphone generations for much of 2023, but OnePlus is finally bucking this trend. The OnePlus 12 is a more refined, mature, and feature-rich smartphone than its predecessor.

You’ll immediately notice the chipset bump, with the OnePlus 12 running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of the Gen 2. This gives it more oomph for gaming and more mundane processing tasks. It also packs up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage — two dizzying numbers that seemed unattainable just a few years ago. It’s unclear if this spec will be offered beyond Chinese borders, but the base model still comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 11 is no slouch in comparison, even if its specs list is a little less impressive. It employs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a pacey, capable chipset. It also boasts up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Up front, you’ll notice the OnePlus 12’s brighter display. It now packs a peak brightness limit of 4,500 nits, with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Check out the spec table above for more detailed info on the differences between the two phones.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Size comparison

After years of experimenting with aesthetics, OnePlus has found its preferred design language for its flagships. The OnePlus 12 looks much like the OnePlus 11 from a distance, but eagle-eyed users will notice a few differences dotted around the unit.

The OnePlus 12 wears an evolution of the OnePlus 11 design.

The OnePlus 12 wears an evolution of the OnePlus 11 design. Some may find it more cluttered, with a new infrared blaster adding to the crowded off-center camera array. I like the subtle use of the Hasselblad logo on the 12 instead of the company’s title on the OnePlus 11. Another notable change is the button placement. This might be a sticking point for legacy OnePlus users with muscle memory, but the OnePlus 12 moves its volume rocker and power button to the phone’s right-hand flank, with the alert slider moving to the left. It’s also worth noting that the OnePlus 12 gains an IP65 rating, allowing more adventurous users peace of mind when their phone confronts a pool or dusty park. It’s nowhere near the higher ratings common on other flagships, but it does better than its predecessor.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Camera When the OnePlus 11 launched, I was excited by the device’s imaging prospects, but its 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto left plenty to be desired. Low light performance is where the phone dragged its feet, while zoom levels noticeably smudge details beyond the 5x mark. Despite this, it’s a solid, if not spectacular, camera phone. View some of our captured samples below.

With the OnePlus 12, the company could finally join the ranks of the best camera phone makers in 2024. The new phone brings upgrades where needed most — a new 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera debuts with a 64MP periscope camera and a 48MP ultrawide. Interestingly, it’s a cast that mirrors the OnePlus Open — a foldable with an excellent imaging pedigree.

OnePlus uses a larger sensor with a much wider aperture on the OnePlus 12’s periscope lens, suggesting it’s taking the outgoing model’s low light criticisms seriously. It also talked up its digital zoom prowess beyond the 3x physical zoom limit during its launch. We’ll have to get our hands on the device to put it through its paces.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Battery life and charging

OnePlus has always prioritized charging rates and its new flagship is no exception. The OnePlus 11 is a rapid charger that accepts 80W from the wall. However, the OnePlus 12 bumps this up a little further to 100W. It also introduces wireless charging back into the fray, with 50W accepted by the handset. The added convenience will be a big selling point for many users.

As for the batteries, the OnePlus 12 also wins this battle, with a 5,400mAh bank. That’s a 400mAh (8%) increase over the OnePlus 11’s 5,000mAh battery. To be fair to the OnePlus 11, its endurance is admirable, which we stretched close to two days of general use during our review. We expect the OnePlus 12 to shade or better this.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Price and availability

OnePlus 11: Starts at $699 OnePlus 12: Starts at 4,299 yuan (~$600)

The OnePlus 11 launched in China in January 2023, with global availability coming a month later. It debuted at the flagship-culling price of $699 for the 8GB/128GB model and $799 for the 16GB/256GB upgrade. In China, the phone was priced at 3,999 yuan (~$560).

Now that the phone’s been out for a while, you can find it dipping below this list price if you’re lucky, making it a great investment.

The OnePlus 12 launched in China on December 5, 2023, with local availability starting December 11. OnePlus confirmed that the phone will be available globally in early 2024 but failed to confirm an exact date.

For now, we only have Chinese pricing. The phone will start at 4,299 yuan (~$600) for the 12GB/256GB version, ballooning to 5,799 yuan (~$810) for the 24GB/1TB option. The new phone is 300 yuan (~$40) more expensive than its older sibling, suggesting a price bump when the OnePlus 12 eventually debits internationally.

It’s available in a jade green, white, or black finish.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Should you upgrade?

OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 battle might seem won for the new party on paper, but what if you already own the latter? Is it worth shelling out for the upgrade? Thankfully, you have time to contemplate (and budget for) this decision.

If you want the best OnePlus phone on paper, the OnePlus 12 is the only option. It gains an upgraded processor, imaging features, and power properties. Of course, we’ve yet to gain a dollar price for the phone, so its true value remains unknown. However, considering its slight price increase in China, you should expect the OnePlus 12 to bring a higher price internationally, too.

Nevertheless, if you’re considering upgrading from the OnePlus 11, you might want to consider if you truly need these new features or can stomach spending more cash on a new phone. Your current handset will still be relevant for years to come.

There’s good news for those who own neither and are shopping for a bargain. The OnePlus 11, at $699, was already cheap at launch, and it’s likely to drop sharply once again with its successor soon to be in rotation. If you desire a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device at a mid-range price, the OnePlus 11 is as good an option as any.

