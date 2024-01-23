OnePlus 12R is the practical flagship that the US has been waiting for

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12R in the US, Europe, and India.

This phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and costs $500.

However, the OnePlus 12R misses out on wireless charging.

OnePlus has launched affordable flagships through its “R” lineup in India for a few years. These phones pack last-generation (but still mighty capable) flagship SoCs with a decent camera setup but at a significantly more affordable price tag that makes a lot of sense for users who don’t need an overkill flagship. The company is finally launching the OnePlus 12R globally, and for the first time, this lineup is coming to the US and Europe.

OnePlus 12R specs

OnePlus 12R Display

6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO

2,780 x 1,264 resolution (FHD+)

120Hz refresh rate

450ppi

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

8/16GB LPDDR5X

Storage

128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0

Power

5,500mAh battery

100W wired charging

No wireless charging

Charger in the box

Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP wide, f/1.8, OIS

- 8MP ultrawide

- 2MP macro



Selfie:

- 16MP

Audio

Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Spatial Audio

Video

4K/30fps/60fps

240fps/720p

120fps/1080p



Durability

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front

Glass on the back

Aluminum frame

IP64 rating

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

IR Blaster

Biometrics

Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

Ports and switches

USB 2.0 via USB-C

Alert Slider

Software

Android 14

Oxygen OS 14

Dimensions and weight

163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8mm

207g

Colors

Iron Gray

Cool Blue



The OnePlus 12R retains a lot of similarities to the OnePlus 12, but it is pretty different. You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The 8 Gen 2 continues to be a fantastic chip with great performance and excellent efficiency, so most users will have little to complain about here.

The next difference is with the display. The OnePlus 12R sticks with a more practical FHD+ display but still gets 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate support with LTPO 4.0. It also gets the new rain detection feature that lets you continue to use your phone when the screen or your fingers are wet.

The next difference is the camera. The primary camera on the OnePlus 12R is the 50MP Sony IMX890, which is a capable sensor. The ultrawide is a significantly more modest 8MP shooter, while the third camera is a skippable 2MP macro lens. The front is a 16MP shooter.

One significant omission from the OnePlus 12R is wireless charging. The OnePlus 11 received a lot of flak for skipping out on it, and the OnePlus 12R walks on the same path. For users in the US, wireless charging is a big deal, though it remains to be seen if the lower pricing of the phone can make them live without the feature. You do get 100W fast charging for the 5,500mAh battery.

For software updates, OnePlus is promising three Android version updates and a fourth year of security updates for the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12R pricing and availability

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OnePlus 12R is available in the US in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colors, though the Cool Blue color is only available in the higher 16GB + 256GB variant. The bronze color of the OnePlus 12R remains exclusive to China. Pricing for the phone is as follows: OnePlus 12R (8GB + 128GB): $499.99

$499.99 OnePlus 12R (16GB + 256GB): $599.99 The preorder date for the phone hasn’t been announced yet, though open sales are beginning on February 13, 2024, across Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus.com.

OnePlus 12R OnePlus 12R Powerful specs • 16GB RAM • large display MSRP: $499.99 Performance-driven for gaming and multi-tasking Users looking for the best overall smartphone can opt for the OnePlus 12, while those looking for the best gaming and multi-tasking performance should look at the OnePlus 12R. High-end specs, lots of RAM, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, next-gen cooling, and high-speed charging are only part of the package. See price at OnePlus

OnePlus is also offering customers a great trade-in deal throughout the lifecycle of the OnePlus 12R. After the preorder period, customers can trade in any phone in any condition for an additional $100 off on the OnePlus 12R.

In Europe, the OnePlus 12R will go on sale for €699 for the 16GB + 512GB version.

Comments