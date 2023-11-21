OnePlus 12 could arrive globally in January with a surprise guest in tow

Ice Universe

TL;DR The OnePlus 12 could launch globally in January.

It might arrive alongside another device in the series, possibly the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12 is launching on December 4, but it will remain a China-exclusive for some time. Trusted tipster Max Jambor is now reporting that the global launch for the flagship will be scheduled for January.

There’s no exact date for the OnePlus 12’s international arrival, but a January launch means the company is speeding up things this time around. The OnePlus 11 only launched outside of China in February this year, so a January reveal would mean the OnePlus 12 is coming to market a month early. It’s possibly a reaction to the expedited launch of the rival Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which is also expected to launch on January 17.

Meanwhile, it looks like the OnePlus will also pull out a surprise during the global OnePlus 12 launch. Jambor asserts that the company will launch the “OnePlus 12 series,” emphasizing the word “series.” This suggests that we might see a second device in the lineup.

Before you get all hyped-up about the return of the Pro line in the flagship series, take a deep breath. Jambor is possibly talking about the previously leaked OnePlus 12R that’s expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a juicy 5,500mAh battery, a 32MP telephoto camera, and 100W fast charging.

