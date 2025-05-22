One UI 8 Watch leak suggests the Galaxy Watch 8 series may be stuck with an old chip (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8 Watch is getting new tile previews, and those should include options for Calculator, Buds, and Recorder.

The Quick Button appears to be getting new support for starting and stopping recordings.

Code strings point to the return of Samsung’s Exynos W1000 chip .

Samsung’s next smartwatches are probably just a few weeks away from making their formal debut, and we’ve already got a lot to be excited about. Not only are we expecting some exciting new design changes, but we’ve also got One UI 8 Watch to look forward to, and early discoveries have left us with a lot of useful new features to anticipate. Now we’ve got a few more to check out, as well as some extra insight into Galaxy Watch 8 hardware.

We’ve already seen how One UI 8 Watch is getting ready to introduce new tile previews, including a new half-size option, and got to look at a whole bunch of examples for how that’s taking shape. To those, we can now add a few more:

All three of those look pretty useful, and we love having quick, interactive access to their features like this (Thanks: DevOfIpos). But we’ve also spotted something that’s arguably even better when it comes to Recorder, as it look like Samsung’s working to give the Quick Button on the Galaxy Watch Ultra the ability to quickly start and stop recording sessions.

As you can see, that would involve actions for double-press, long-press, and short-press, with the ability to customize exactly which does what. When you’ve got to remember something super-quickly and don’t even want to waste time pulling our your phone, this could be a fantastic way to make a quick audio note before the moment’s passed. In addition to supporting the Quick Button on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, we might also expect this to work with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Finally, we’ve got what could be a bit of a bummer if you were holding out hope that the next generation of Galaxy Watches might offer some new silicon.

Samsung used its Exynos W1000 chip to power the Watch 7 series, which the manufacturer has assigned a part number of SC55535AHA. And here in this code, we can see the same chip being associated with the Fresh 8, Fresh 8 Small, and Wise 8 — the codenames we’re already familiar with for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. Considering that we haven’t seen Samsung introduce a follow-up to the Exynos W1000 yet, that was pretty much expected, and this is just a bit more evidence in that direction.

