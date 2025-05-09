One UI 8 Watch is exploring half-size tiles, and here's what they look like

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new One UI 8 Watch leak shows redesigned full-screen tiles coming to Galaxy Watches.

The leak also shows off half-tiles that users could potentially place two on a screen for quicker info access.

Refreshed tiles have been spotted for the Media Controller, Alarm, and Stopwatch, and even for the upcoming Antioxidant Index feature.

One UI 8 Watch leaks are flooding the internet, and we’ve played our part too, highlighting upcoming features like random watch faces, app shortcuts, and more. The latest One UI 8 Watch leak is showing off a plethora of new tile previews and, surprisingly, a new tile size too.

Sammyguru has discovered plenty of new tile previews in the full-screen “Fill Size” format. These tiles are said to fill the entire screen of the Galaxy Watch, displaying plenty of information depending on the tile.

What’s more interesting are the Half-Size tiles, which show only the most important information in a smaller pill.

The report speculates that One UI 8 Watch could let you combine two half tiles into one tile, reducing the swiping needed to get to key information. I assume these could be the preview for the upcoming Now Bar tiles instead.

Beyond these, the report mentions that the watch apps for the Media Controller, Alarm, and Stopwatch have received refreshed tiles, with the full-sized variants including extra buttons and information.

Additionally, the report also spotted the tile for the upcoming Antioxidant Index feature that we recently highlighted:

Samsung hasn’t shared official information on the upcoming One UI 8 Watch update. However, as we inch closer to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series launch, we reckon we will hear more about it in the coming weeks and months.

