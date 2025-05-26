One UI 8 could help you become a better runner, one level at a time

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

After rolling out One UI 7, Samsung has been spotted working on the next update, One UI 8. While the company remains mum about the details, various leaks have painted a fair picture of what to expect from the Android 16-based update. Now, a new leak is shedding light on the upcoming Running Coach feature within One UI 8, which will help users determine their current fitness level and help them level up their running.

Per a leak from X user Gerwin van Giessen (spotted via Sammobile), One UI 8 will come with a new feature called Samsung Running Coach. While not mentioned, this feature could logically be part of the Samsung Health app. We can spot a “Start on Watch” button, corroborating that it will involve measurements through a Galaxy Watch.

The leak suggests that users will be able to measure their current fitness level by running as far as they can in 12 minutes, while being guided through the measurement by their phone. Once your fitness level is determined from levels 1 to 10, the program will guide users to improve their fitness gradually through a personalized training plan.

Further, Running Coach will use real-time heart rate data from a connected Galaxy Watch to determine the user’s exercise intensity to help them train safely and efficiently.

Samsung hasn’t yet shared information on One UI 8’s Running Coach feature, but it’s abundantly clear you’ll need a Galaxy Watch to make the most of it. The feature mostly appears to be reliant on smartwatch hardware, so there’s hope it will come to older Galaxy smartphones too, rather than be locked to the newer crop. There also don’t appear to be any special hardware requirements on the smartwatch side, so our fingers are crossed that this feature will work on relatively older Wear OS-based Galaxy watches, too.

