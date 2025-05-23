Here's how Samsung's Antioxidant Index feature will work with Galaxy Watches (APK teardown)

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming Antioxidant Index feature will let you track your body’s beta carotene levels via your Galaxy Watch’s sensors.

The watch must be removed and pressed against the thumb to perform the measurement, which then syncs with the Samsung Health app on the connected phone.

Full compatibility details remain unclear, but you’d likely need One UI 8 Watch and a compatible Galaxy Watch, possibly the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series.

At the Galaxy S25 series launch, Samsung briefly mentioned an upcoming “Antioxidant Index” feature for the Samsung Health app, slated to arrive in 2H 2025. This feature will measure the beta carotene in your body and use this information to deliver personalized nutrition advice to ensure you are eating right. Beyond this, the company didn’t divulge more details. However, through a One UI 8 Watch leak, we had a fair idea of how the feature could work. Thanks to a new update to the Samsung Health app, we can corroborate how users can measure their beta carotene levels for the Antioxidant Index, and show the guidance pages present within the app.

Samsung Health v6.30.0.109 includes much more detail about how the Antioxidant Index feature would work through a Galaxy Watch, aligning with our previous findings.

As you can see, once you have connected your compatible Galaxy Watch to your phone, you can use it to measure your beta carotene levels. However, to do so, you will have to remove the watch from your wrist and hold it so that your thumb presses on the sensors on the back of the watch. Since the display will be facing away from you, you can check the progress of the measurement on your phone.

It’s still unclear if you need one of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series watches for the feature to work or if older watches like the Galaxy Watch 7 series or even older have the requisite hardware to measure your beta carotene levels. In the infographics, the first watch appears to be a render of the Galaxy Watch 7 series, but the second graphic uses what seems to be a render of the Galaxy Watch 8 for the measurement.

Samsung Health also has a lot of good information about the antioxidant index for users interested in learning more about it:

Through an earlier leak, we know what the Watch tile for the Antioxidant Index feature would look like:

As mentioned earlier, the Antioxidant Index feature is slated for release in the second half of the year. While not confirmed by Samsung, it’s fair to presume that you’d need One UI 8 Watch on your Galaxy Watch to activate the functionality, and the latest Samsung Health app, perhaps on One UI 8 on your Galaxy smartphone.

