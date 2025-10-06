One UI 8 brings some nice UI improvements to Galaxy tablets

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8 is now rolling out to selected Samsung tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

The update improves app layouts for large screens, such as relocating clock controls to a side pane.

A redesigned Calendar app features a resizable agenda view, providing quicker access to daily events.

One of the best parts of One UI is how well it works on big screens. Samsung adds a lot of features to its tablets and foldables that make them more productive, and One UI 8, which is rolling out to several tablets, including our Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, brings some nice changes to Samsung’s apps that make using them on a large screen more pleasant.

One UI 7’s clock app had a bottom bar for alarms, world clock, stopwatch, and timer, which left a lot of empty space horizontally. One UI 8 addresses this issue by moving those buttons to the side in an expandable menu.

Old: One UI 7 New: One UI 8

There’s still a lot of empty space in this app, but the new design looks better and fits in with Samsung’s other apps.

Samsung’s Calendar app is another app that benefits from some design tweaks, including a new resizable agenda window in the month view.

Old: One UI 7 New: One UI 8

In One UI 7, tapping on a day in the calendar didn’t do anything — you had to tap on an event itself to view the details for it. In One UI 8, tapping an event name exhibits the same behavior, but tapping on the empty space around it opens the agenda list to the right of the screen, as demonstrated in the screenshot above.

If you have a calendar full of events, being able to see a timeline for the day while still being able to view the month overall will save a lot of time. You can swipe horizontally on the agenda pane to change the day, as well as resize it by dragging the divider bar between the agenda pane and the month view.

One UI 8 is a minor update overall, but seemingly small changes like this can go a long way in making the experience feel more useful and unified.

