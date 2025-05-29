Samsung’s early take on Android 16 is here. What do you think of it?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Samsung rolled out the One UI 8 beta just weeks after One UI 7 stable made its debut. The new beta is based on Android 16, which, on a Pixel at least, presents a massive jump over Android 15. However, based on our experience thus far, One UI 8 takes a considerably light touch regarding new features and changes.

My colleague Zac Kew-Denniss placed the two versions side-by-side to compare the tangible differences. We get some improvements within Samsung’s own apps, including Weather and Modes and Routines. There are also some welcome Now Bar enhancements and the arrival of 90:10 multitasking, which will be a boon for larger displays. Overall, a competent debut for One UI 8, but it’s not the electric shock-like debut that Android 16 QPR1 beta 1 was on the Pixel series.

Some will likely appreciate Samsung addressing core One UI 7 concerns and issues with One UI 8, but others will be disappointed by the new skin’s lack of big-ticket features. Which camp do you find yourself in?

Here are the other big questions: Are you impressed with what you’ve seen with One UI 8 so far?

What is the One UI 8 feature that has impressed you the most?

What feature do you hope Samsung includes or improves before One UI 8 stable arrives?

Which Android 16 interpretation do you prefer: Google’s on the Pixel series, or Samsung’s with One UI 8? Be sure to vote in the polls below, too!

Do you think One UI 8 is a good update so far? 24 votes Yeah, I like the changes I'm seeing. 42 % It's OK, but I'm curious to see how it progresses in future betas. 29 % No, I was hoping for more change. 25 % Other (let us know in the comments). 4 %

Are you going to download the One UI 8 beta? 405 votes Yes 47 % No 32 % When it's more stable 21 %

