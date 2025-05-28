I just downloaded the One UI 8 beta on my Galaxy S25. Here's how you can, too

If you’re a Galaxy S25 owner, today is an exciting day. Early in the morning on May 28, Samsung officially launched its open beta program for One UI 8 — its next big software update based on Android 16.

Right now, the beta is confirmed to be available in South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The US availability caught us by surprise, but as a Galaxy S25 owner who lives in the US, I’m not complaining one bit.

If you have a Galaxy S25, live in any of the above countries, and want to try the One UI 8 beta for yourself, here’s exactly what you need to do.

Don’t want to test it yourself? Check out our hands-on.

What phones can download the One UI 8 beta?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Currently, the list of supported devices for the One UI 8 beta is pretty slim — that full list being: Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Ultra We expect more Samsung phones will be added as time goes on, but for the time being, you’ll need one of these three S25 phones to be eligible. The Galaxy S25 Edge is not supported right now, nor is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6.

How to sign up for the One UI 8 beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Got it? Great. With your compatible Galaxy S25 device in hand, the next step is to sign up for the One UI 8 beta in the Samsung Members app. To do so: Open the Samsung Members app on your phone. Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Tap Beta Program. Tap One UI 8 S25 Beta. Tap Join.

Once the app refreshes to show Joined under the One UI 8 S25 Beta button, you’ll know you’ve successfully signed up for the beta.

It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll need to be signed into your Samsung account for this to work. This should already be the case, but to double-check, click the three dots at the top right of the Samsung Members app, tap Settings, and tap Samsung account.

How to download the One UI 8 beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

From that same page in the Samsung Members app, all you need to do to download the One UI 8 beta is the following: Tap One UI 8 S25 Beta Tap Check for software updates. Wait for the One UI 8 beta to download. Once it’s done, tap Restart now.

It may take a while for the beta to download (especially depending on how fast your Wi-Fi/mobile data is), so don’t be surprised if you have to wait a few minutes for it to finish. The entire process took me roughly 15-20 minutes, although your mileage may vary.

Finally, as with any beta software, it’s important to remember that bugs/glitches are expected. I haven’t had the One UI 8 beta on my Galaxy S25 long enough to tell how stable it is, but keep this in mind before downloading One UI 8 on your Galaxy S25 — especially if it’s your one and only phone.

We’re still digging through the One UI 8 beta to find the biggest and best changes. If you download the beta on your phone, let us know in the comments below what your favorite new features are.