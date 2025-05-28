With One UI 8, Samsung just gave the Now Bar the functionality it was missing

TL;DR The Now Bar in One UI 8 beta shows calls and Do Not Disturb status.

This expansion of the Now Bar’s functionality was anticipated after a leak earlier this month.

One UI 8 beta is rolling out now for Galaxy S25 series users in select regions.

Samsung’s One UI 8 beta has just started rolling out, and while the changes appear to be subtle so far, there are some clear improvements on board. We’ve already confirmed at least one rumored upgrade as the lock screen’s Now Bar has new call and Do Not Disturb functionality.

As our One UI 8 beta screenshots below confirm, the Now Bar — the rounded widget centered at the bottom of the lock screen — now shows live call status and Do Not Disturb scheduling. These screenshots were taken from a Galaxy S25 running the new beta. The first image displays an outgoing call in the Now Bar, while another shows DND mode activated until a set time.

These additions were expected after a leak of this specific functionality earlier this month. The Now Bar already supported select apps and live info, including sports scores from Google, a media player, Samsung Health data, Voice Recorder, Samsung Notes, and emergency features. Adding calls and DND mode makes the feature feel much more comprehensive.

This beta build is now available in the US, UK, South Korea, and Germany for users with the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra.

