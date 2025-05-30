Didn't get in on the One UI 8 beta? You'll have to wait for it to open up again

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung opened up registrations for its One UI 8 beta on Galaxy S25 devices on May 28.

After only two days, the beta has already reached max capacity in the US.

Those who missed the initial beta registration may have more opportunities in the future.

The stable, public release of One UI 8 is expected around July with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

The first beta for One UI 8 has already reached maximum capacity, according to X user Adam Matlock. But there’s some good news and bad news — the beta is only confirmed full in the US. If you are in South Korea, the UK, or Germany, then you may be able to still get in, because it’s not clear if those are full yet as of this writing.

@AdamJMatlock/X

To sign up for the One UI beta, you go through the Samsung Members app. But if you’re in the US and attempt that now that the initial sign-up window is closed, you’ll get a message simply saying, “We’ve reached the participant limit for this beta program. Thanks for your interest. Try again for the next beta.”

It’s not clear if that means that there will be more spots opening up for the One UI 8 Beta 1, or if potential testers have to wait for the next beta. But a report at Sammy Fans indicates that One UI 8 Beta 2 is already being tested in certain countries, so it’s more likely to be the latter.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

As with any beta, the first version can be pretty rough and testers report bugs that they encounter. Though the second and later betas could fix issues that come up in the first one, they could also introduce completely new ones. As much fun as betas can be, remember that they’re still betas, and nothing is final until the public launch.

It’s not a huge surprise that there’s such a big demand for the One UI 8 beta. In the next few weeks, One UI 8 should get better with more rounds of betas before it launches with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in July, so it’s good that Samsung has rectified its mistakes in One UI 7.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.