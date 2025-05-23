Samsung seems to be getting seriously close to releasing the One UI 8 beta

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Members app has a new notification for an update to the beta program.

The message details how the beta program is changing going forward.

Samsung appears to be preparing for the launch of the One UI 8 beta.

Samsung is still in the middle of finishing up the rollout of One UI 7. A recently updated release schedule shows that the company plans to complete the process by July. Rumors have suggested that we could see the beta for One UI 8 before the rollout is done. A new notification in the Members app now hints that the One UI 8 beta could happen very soon.

Samsung Members app users around the world are starting to see a notification in the app. This notification is alerting users that some changes are coming to how the beta program works. The changes are meant to simplify the process of joining or leaving the test.

Going forward, there will now be a dedicated section for the beta program. This is a nice change from the banner that would appear at the top bar as it can easily be overlooked. On this page, you can also see what beta you’re participating in and check out beta tips. If there are no beta programs available at the moment, this page will let you know.

The One UI 8 beta is not ready yet, so if you head over to this new page, you’ll see the “No beta programs are available” message. However, these changes appear to be in preparation for the eventual release of the update. Samsung even mentions One UI 8 in a screenshot included in this notice. It seems like we won’t have to wait much longer until the beta for the Android 16 skin comes out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.