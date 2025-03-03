One UI 8.0 could launch much sooner than expected

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a reliable tipster, Samsung could do without One UI 7.0 mid-cycle versions entirely this year.

This means Samsung could push users right into One UI 8.0 without passing through the usual x.1 and x.1.1 iterative updates.

Samsung hasn’t been shy about releasing One UI 7.0 betas before the next big Android skin rollout. However, enjoy them while they’re here. Once the stable version finally arrives, it may very well be the only version of the software you get.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the next software version after One UI 7.0 will be One UI 8.0, with no mid-cycle revisions in between.

Samsung usually launches several point releases of One UI, as it has done for many years now. In the case of One UI 7.0, we’d expect Samsung to offer One UI 7.1 and One UI 7.1.1, bringing numerous bug fixes, feature rollouts, and various other updates. However, the company may be breaking tradition this year.

Skipping these two versions would make some sense. One UI 7 is behind Samsung’s usual software rollout cycle, and ditching point releases would save the company some much needed time. We still don’t have a One UI 7.0 release date, and by the time the stable version arrives, we may be knocking on the door of Android 16 and One UI 8.0.

However, I don’t believe users should worry too much about Samsung’s version naming structure. If the software the company releases is complete and stable and offers users the full list of promised features, it shouldn’t matter if it does dish out point releases.

Either way, given this new leak, One UI 8.0 may be coming much earlier than we initially expected.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like