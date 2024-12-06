Samsung now lets you control its latest earbuds right from Quick Settings

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 adds closer integration with Samsung’s latest earbuds.

Users can now access listening modes, the equalizer, and other settings from the Quick Settings panel.

This integration only works with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Having to download and open a dedicated app just to access the settings for your headphones or earbuds is annoying. Samsung seems to have realized this and is making a change with One UI 7. Users will soon be able to adjust these settings straight from the Quick Settings panel.

Samsung began rolling out the beta for its Android 15-based One UI 7 update yesterday to Galaxy S24 devices in select markets. It’s bringing a bevy of new features like Look Now, Camera Ready, Call Transcript, and more. But a nice little addition that shouldn’t go understated is closer integration with the company’s earbuds, specifically the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

As software developer Athul A on X (formerly Twitter) points out, Samsung has made things a little more seamless. Instead of having to open Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app to adjust settings like listening modes, the equalizer, and more, this integration places those controls right in the revamped Quick Settings panel.

If you look at the media player widget, it now has an icon for the Galaxy Buds sitting there in the bottom right corner. When you tap on the button, it will open a control panel. There you can change the volume, switch between ANC modes or turn it off, enable/disable 360 audio, and change the equalizer to one of the available presets. You can also check out the battery level of your earbuds.

It seems that this feature only works with the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, so you’ll be out of luck if you have an older model. The tech giant has not said if it is planning to expand this function to its older devices. However, we’re still in the beta phase of the new Android skin, so things could change before the stable release scheduled for early next year.

