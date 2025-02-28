Samsung outlines the new One UI 7 features Galaxy Buds 3 owners will love

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While we eagerly await the release of Samsung’s One UI 7, the company has teased new details of the Android skin’s tighter integration with the Galaxy Buds 3 series.

As detailed in an official release, Samsung is adding more specific Galaxy Buds 3 controls to its revised Quick Settings panel. Instead of hunting through layers of settings within the Galaxy Wearable app, a simple long press of the volume slider will now produce a page housing Buds-specific controls and toggles.

On this screen, users can view their earbuds’ battery life, activate or deactivate sound modes, adjust the equalizer, and enable other settings, like 360 audio.

More interestingly, Samsung is giving Buds 3 owners the option of adjusting these sound settings on a per-app basis. The feature, referred to as App sound settings, can also be accessed via the Quick Settings panel in a similar manner. Make these changes once, and they’ll be automatically applied whenever media playback commences.

Samsung’s final trick is called Adapt Sound. It allows Galaxy Buds 3 Pro owners to test their hearing, and based on the results, they’ll receive a custom profile explicitly tuned for their ears. Users also have the option to bypass this test and select their age range instead. This option will apply a blanket set of adjustments for users under 30, 30-60, and over 60.

It’s great to hear about all these new features, but the big question remains: When will One UI 7 launch? Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t used this opportunity to name a date, but at least Galaxy Buds 3 owners have plenty to look forward to when it arrives.

