One UI 7 update will bring two new features to Galaxy Z Fold phones

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority No other foldable can multitask as well.

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 7 changelog reveals two new features coming to its book-style foldables.

These include an auto-hide taskbar and a new Column View in the My Files app.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Fold 5, Fold 4, and Fold 3 are expected to receive the One UI 7 update.

Samsung’s One UI 7 update is finally gaining momentum after a rocky and delayed start. The software debuted in January alongside the Galaxy S25 series, but its rollout across older devices was stalled for several months. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the update is officially rolling out.

Users in South Korea have started receiving the stable One UI 7 update on devices including the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and the Z Fold Special Edition. As the update lands on more phones, the full changelog has also started appearing. It’s written in Korean, but a machine-translated version has revealed a number of new features coming to Galaxy devices, including a couple that are exclusive to Samsung’s book-style foldables. (h/t: SammyGuru)

The first of these foldable-specific upgrades is an auto-hide taskbar. When users open an app on the Z Fold’s main screen, the taskbar now disappears automatically, allowing more space for the app content. A slow swipe up from the bottom of the screen brings it back. It is a subtle change that should help take better advantage of the Fold’s larger display.

The second feature improves the My Files app with a new Column View designed for large screens. When used on a Fold or tablet, the app now displays additional file information, such as previews, size, modified date, and full file path, on the right-hand side of the screen.

These features are currently limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold Special Edition. However, they are expected to make their way to older foldable models like the Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 3 in the next couple of months as per the rollout schedule. Notably, we are yet to get our hands on the US rollout schedule for One UI 7, but it shouldn’t differ too much from the Korean schedule.

Outside of foldables, One UI 7 delivers a wide range of enhancements across the Galaxy ecosystem. The update includes new Galaxy AI tools for writing assistance, call transcription, and smart content suggestions. Google Gemini can now be launched by long-pressing the side button and works with Samsung apps like Notes, Calendar, and Reminders. Samsung has also introduced a refreshed design, improved camera features, enhanced lock screen customization, and better health and accessibility tools.

