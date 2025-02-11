One UI 7 brings enhanced parental controls over websites and apps

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has introduced new parental control features in One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series.

This includes the ability to block sexually explicit and violent web content in the Samsung Internet app.

It also includes a feature to set a maximum rating allowed for apps and games from the Galaxy Store.

By default, Android devices offer unrestricted access to the wide selection of content on the web and on their preinstalled app stores, which can be problematic if they’re left in the hands of unsupervised minors. Parental control apps like Family Link can limit what content is available to minors, but they don’t work with all apps. The Samsung Internet and Galaxy Store apps, for example, aren’t affected by Family Link restrictions. A new feature in One UI 7 will let parents manage what content children can access through the Samsung Internet and Galaxy Store apps, though.

Under Settings > Digital Wellbeing and parental controls on my Galaxy S25, there’s a new content restrictions page that isn’t present in previous versions of One UI. This page allows control over web content available through Samsung Internet and app/game downloads from the Galaxy Store.

You can enable a content filter that blocks “sexually explicit and violent sites” on Samsung Internet. Samsung notes that the filter may not catch all explicit sites, which is expected given the sheer number of websites on the Internet.

You can also set the “maximum rating allowed for apps and games from the Galaxy Store.” This limits what apps and games the user can download based on the age specified in their Samsung account. The rating can be set to “all ages”, “12+”, “16+”, or “18+”.

These new content restriction settings likely appear during device setup for a child, though we haven’t confirmed that yet. When a device is configured for a child, these settings probably require parental approval to be changed. While it’s unclear whether parents can approve website or app download requests individually, leaked One UI 7 marketing materials suggest they can approve app download and purchase requests.

While these new content restriction features have only been seen on the Galaxy S25, they’ll likely be included in One UI 7 updates for other Samsung devices. There’s no apparent reason to limit them to the Galaxy S25, but we’ll have to wait until One UI 7 rolls out more widely for confirmation. In the meantime, managing a child’s access to Samsung Internet and the Galaxy Store requires using parental control tools that restrict access to these apps entirely.

Thanks to Reddit user FragmentedChicken for the tip!

