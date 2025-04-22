Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 among latest to receive Samsung's One UI 7

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 is starting to roll out for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9.

The Android 15 skin also recently began rolling out for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S24 FE.

The update is available in Korea, with the global release to follow.

The rollout of One UI 7 hasn’t exactly been a speedy one. It also didn’t help that Samsung had to temporarily halt the rollout due to issues. But after resuming the rollout last week, the Android 15 skin is starting to make its way to more Galaxy models. The stable update is now coming to five more devices.

According to Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has started expanding One UI 7 to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9. The update also recently came to the Galaxy Tab S10 and the Galaxy S24 FE. Before you get too excited, the rollout is starting in Korea first, so you won’t see it yet if you’re in the US. However, you won’t have to wait long as the global release should follow soon after.

Although the One UI 7 is now available on five more devices, Samsung still has a ways to go with the rollout. Samsung should release One UI 7 to more phones and tablets in the coming days. However, with Android 16 getting closer and closer to launch, Samsung may want to speed things up a bit.

