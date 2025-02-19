One UI 7 beta 4 could be the final beta release for the Galaxy S24 series, after all

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung officially concluded the One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series last month, but the company released another beta update earlier today.

A seemingly official comment on the Samsung Community forums suggests that One UI 7 beta 4 might be the final beta release.

Although Samsung officially closed the One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series last month, there’s still no sign of a stable release. Instead, the company recently rolled out another beta build to last year’s flagships, bringing new features, tweaks, and bug fixes. While leaks claim that Samsung may release two more One UI 7 betas before rolling out the stable update, a new seemingly official comment on Samsung’s Community forums claims otherwise.

The comment in question comes from a Samsung Community moderator (via Reddit) who appears to be part of the India Beta Team. They claim that the One UI 7 beta program is now closed and that the “stable update will be released very soon.”

While that sounds like terrific news for Galaxy S24 users, we recommend you take this information with a grain of salt. The timing of the comment, its language, and the account’s previous activity don’t inspire confidence. On top of that, the latest One UI 7 beta still has some issues, like broken Google Wallet support, which suggests that the update may still not be ready for prime time.

Previous reports also indicate that Samsung might not push stable One UI 7 to the Galaxy S24 series anytime soon, with one claiming that the update will arrive alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge sometime in April or May. If true, the fourth beta build might not be the last the company releases before shipping the stable update. We’ll keep an eye on future developments and update this post as soon as we have more details about the One UI 7 release timeline.

