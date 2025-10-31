PSA: Don't toss away your old Nest Thermostat yet — it just got thrown a lifeline

TL;DR Earlier this year, Google announced it would end support for the first- and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostat on October 25, 2025.

These thermostats can still be used, but you can no longer control them remotely, receive notifications, check the status in the Nest or Home app, or change settings from a mobile device.

One Reddit user says they’re building a website/local server to restore these functions, and they may even build a mobile app if there’s enough traction.

One of the biggest flaws with the concept of smart homes is planned obsolescence. That’s exactly what happened to the first- and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostat last week. But don’t throw your thermostat away just yet. It can still be used, and it may not stay dumb for long.

Earlier this year, Google announced it would end support for Gen 1 and Gen 2 Nest Learning Thermostats on October 25, 2025. This includes the Nest Learning Thermostats sold in 2011 and 2012, as well as the European Gen 2 model sold in 2014. However, this end of support only means that these devices are losing their remote connectivity. So you can still do things like manage auto-schedule settings, switch between temperature modes, and access all of the settings and features on the device.

What you need to know is that these thermostats have been unpaired and removed from the Nest and Home app. As Google explains, this removes third-party assistants and other connected or cloud-based features, such as Home/Away Assist and multi-device Eco mode control. It also disconnects Nest Protect and disables the emergency shut-off feature. Checking the status of your thermostat, remote control, notifications, and changing settings from a mobile device are now also unavailable.

Although many of those now missing features are probably why you decided to buy the thermostat in the first place, I’ll say it again: Don’t throw it away just yet. One enterprising Reddit user says they are working on a project “that will easily allow you to restore the exact same functionality of Nest without needing Nest/Google servers.” They are creating a website/local server you’ll be able to use instead of the Nest app. And with enough interest, the Reddit user says they may even create a mobile app.

The user adds that the project is expected to be completed in the next few days. They are also looking for people with an existing Nest with Home Assistant setup to test the project out when its ready.

