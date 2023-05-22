OK Google not working? Here's how to fix it

For those of us who’ve been around a while, it can still feel like the future when saying “Hey Google” or “OK Google” triggers Google Assistant on an Android phone. The illusion quickly falls apart, however, when you use those magic words and nothing happens.

It could be that you didn’t speak loudly enough. There are a variety of possible reasons why OK Google might not be working though, some of which are no fault of your own.

Check your language and microphone

It’s worth scouring around a bit to rule out the simplest issues. For example, check your language settings — while it’s unlikely, OK Google might not be working because you’re speaking the wrong language. To check or change settings, open Assistant manually, usually by swiping up from the bottom left or right corner of the screen. If you have a Home button, hold it down. If you see a compass icon, tap it. Tap on your profile picture when it appears. Go to Settings > Assistant > Languages. Select one language as your primary. You can pick Add a language if you’re bilingual, but note that some features aren’t available in every language, and you can’t use two languages in the same sentence. Also, check the microphone on your device. There can be debris in the grille that makes it harder for your device to pick up audio. Make sure you’re not in a loud environment, either, since while OK Google detection has improved over the years, noisy surroundings can still render it useless.

Make sure Google Assistant is on Even more fundamental is whether or not Google Assistant is on in the first place. On your Android device, try to trigger it with the appropriate gesture or button command instead of your voice. If it’s not active, you should be prompted to change that.

Make sure the OK Google command is enabled If your device has Google Assistant, here are the steps to turn on Hey Google/OK Google: Open the Google app. Tap on your profile picture when it appears. Go to Settings > Voice. Tap Voice Match. Flip the Hey Google toggle on if it isn’t already. You may have to train Assistant on your voice if this is the first time you’re using it. Check the Other devices tab to make sure all your Assistant-ready devices have Voice Match enabled.

Turn off battery saver/optimization options There’s a possibility your phone’s battery saving features might an obstacle, since these can limit performance and non-essential functions. If you want to test this, launch the Settings app, select Battery, then switch off options like Battery Saver (or renamed equivalents, like Power saving mode on OnePlus devices).

Update the Google Assistant app Your OK Google problem might boil down to the Assistant app not being properly updated. To check for any updates, here’s what to do: Open the Play Store. Tap your profile picture. Select Manage apps and device, then the Manage tab. Tap Updates available. If Google Assistant needs an update, it should appear here. Check the box next to it, then tap the update button.

Re-train the OK Google voice model Sometimes, voice assistants can need a bit of re-training in order to improve recognition. Google Assistant is no different, and you can do that without much trouble: Open the Google app. Tap on your profile picture when it appears. Go to Settings > Voice. Tap Voice Match, then Voice model. Check the Other devices tab to make sure all your Assistant-ready devices have Voice Match enabled. They should, but if not, devices won’t be able to recognize you personally. Read more: The best Google Assistant devices

