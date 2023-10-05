October 2023 Android security patch is here for Google Pixel devices

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The October 2023 security patches are rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones and Pixel Tablet.

These patches include the Android-wide security bulletin and the Pixel-specific security bulletin.

The patches are rolling out alongside the Android 14 update.

Google just launched the Pixel 8 series and followed up on the hardware reveal with the launch of Android 14. The company has also released the October 2023 Android security patch for older Pixel smartphones and the Pixel Tablet.

The changes included in the October 2023 Android Security Bulletin were detailed earlier this week. In addition to the generic security bulletin, Google has additional security patches for its Pixel devices as part of the Pixel Update Bulletin. All supported Pixel devices will receive an update to the 2023-10-05 patch level containing fixes from both bulletins.

In the Pixel 8 series launch announcement, Google has also clarified that it will no longer strive to deliver updates on a specific day each month. Instead, updates will be deployed as soon as they have completed the necessary tests and are deemed ready for rollout. For a while, Google has been missing the targeted first Monday for patches, so this target has been removed. We appreciate the sentiment behind rolling out updates only when they are ready and not rushing them to meet an arbitrary deadline.

If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone or the Pixel Tablet, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab the latest update. You can also update manually or wait for the OTA notification. If you don’t have a supported Pixel smartphone, you can upgrade to the newly launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

We recommend updating to the latest security patches as soon as you can. You can always manually update if you don’t want to wait for the OTA alert on your Pixel phone or tablet. To download the factory image or OTA, click the appropriate link below.

October 2023 Android security patch links for Google Pixels This security patch coincides with the Android 14 platform update. So, if your Pixel has already received the Android 14 update, you are already on the UP1A.231005.007 build that contains the October 2023 security patches.

Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

Comments