TCL hypes new NXTPAPER 4.0 display as sharper and more colorful than ever

The fourth generation display produces sharper images, more precise color reproduction, and features two modes for enhanced eye comfort.

The NXTPAPER 11 Plus will be the company’s first device to use NXTPAPER 4.0.

CES 2025 is here and there’s already been a flood of announcements from HDMI 2.2 to LG’s wireless OLED TV. But today’s news is far from done. Not to be missed, TCL also has some big announcements for its next-gen NXTPAPER display and the first device that will take advantage of this technology.

Today, TCL unveiled the fourth generation of its NXTPAPER display technology. If you’re unfamiliar with NXTPAPER, this technology sets itself apart by having a smooth, yet textured display that feels a lot like paper. Unlike other screens, this display doesn’t attract fingerprints, works well in bright environments, and is easy on the eyes. It’s not perfect, however, as previous versions have had problems like being a little too dim, colors looking faded, and a lack of deep blacks due to it being LCD tech.

However, it appears NXTPAPER 4.0 makes some important improvements in these areas. TCL claims its latest display uses advanced nano-matrix lithography technology to enhance image clarity and sharpness. This screen is also said to have ΔE<1 true color display accuracy and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage for more precise color reproduction.

What will be the first device to use the new display tech?

TCL announced that the first device to get NXTPAPER 4.0 will be the NXTPAPER 11 Plus. This Android tablet has an 11.5-inch 2.2K display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is compatible with the T-Pen stylus. It boasts 550 nits of brightness to make it easier to see when you’re outdoors. The company has also added two eye comfort settings called Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode. The former uses AI to adjust screen settings based on usage scenarios like whether you’re reading or watching a video. The latter allows the user to adjust color, brightness, contrast, and other visual outputs.

Speaking of AI, this tablet will feature Google’s Circle to Search function. You can also expect a rewrite, translation, and summarization tool called Text Assist. Meanwhile, Writing Assist will help users draft emails or plan events. There’s also a Smart Translator feature that can translate text, voice, and images and a Smart Memo feature that will transcribe and summarize recordings.

Another interesting detail is that NXTPAPER Key has been upgraded and is now customizable. Users will be able to use single-, double-, or long-presses to perform various functions instead of only being able to turn Max Ink Mode on or off.

At the time of the announcement, TCL did not reveal the pricing or availability details for the NXTPAPER 11 Plus. So we’ll have to wait a little longer to learn more about this tablet.

