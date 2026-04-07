TCL's new phone is here with an even better NXTPAPER display

TL;DR TCL has officially launched the NXTPAPER 70 Pro in the US.

The phone features a 6.9-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with three different viewing modes.

The NXTPAPER 70 Pro is available for $199.99 through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

During CES 2026, TCL gave us a brief taste of the NXTPAPER 70 Pro, the next entry into the company’s mobile lineup. Now the handset is ready for the public as TCL has officially launched the device in the US.

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Just like the phones before it, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro uses TCL’s proprietary NXTPAPER display technology. However, this model features the latest version of the panel, NXTPAPER 4.0. As we learned during CES, this version of the screen enhances image clarity and sharpness, while also addressing color accuracy and color reproduction precision, which have been common complaints of earlier iterations. Not to mention, TCL introduced some new anti-flicker tech, so content on the screen should be smooth and flicker-free.

This display comes in at 6.9 inches, shrinking from the 7.2-inch screen that appeared on last year’s NXTPAPER 60 Ultra. You can also expect an FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen offers all the benefits you normally get from the paper-like display, such as less eye strain, reduced screen glare, and three different viewing modes (including the high-contrast monochrome Max Ink Mode option).

As for other notable specs, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, an interesting decision considering that the 60 Ultra offered a Dimensity 7400 SoC. There’s also a 5,200mAh battery powering all of that silicon. TCL claims that the phone can go up to seven days between charges when reading in Max Ink Mode. And there’s a 50MP main camera, which uses TCL’s MuseFilm engine to enhance its output.

The NXTPAPER 70 Pro is available for a wallet-friendly price of $199.99. You’ll be able to find it at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

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