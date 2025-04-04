How powerful is the Nintendo Switch 2 versus Switch? NVIDIA has the answer.

TL;DR NVIDIA has revealed a few more details about the Switch 2’s processor.

It confirmed that the chip offers ten times the graphical performance of the original Switch.

The chip also offers hardware-based ray tracing, DLSS support for resolution upscaling, and enables G-Sync support in handheld mode.

Nintendo has just peeled the curtain back on the Switch 2, and the new handheld certainly looks like a significant performance upgrade. Nintendo previously confirmed the console’s spec sheet, but merely noted that it uses a custom NVIDIA chipset. Now, the chipmaker has revealed more details.

NVIDIA revealed a few more details about the Switch 2’s processor on its blog, confirming that it has ten times the graphical performance of the original Switch. For what it’s worth, the Tegra X1 chip used in the first Switch wasn’t quite cutting-edge upon that console’s release in 2017. Nevertheless, it still looks like a major horsepower boost, and NVIDIA is also bringing a few extra features to the table.

The company confirmed that the Switch 2 processor offers hardware-based ray tracing via its RT Cores. The new processor also offers Tensor Cores, enabling support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). This uses AI to upscale the resolution of games, enabling sharper visuals without the performance demands of natively rendering at that resolution. This should come in handy when running games at 4K via the dock. NVIDIA adds that the Tensor Cores also power background removal and face tracking when using the console’s video chat features.

Finally, the Switch 2 supports variable refresh rate (VRR) tech when in handheld mode to reduce screen tearing, stuttering, and other issues. NVIDIA says the console uses its G-Sync tech for this feature.

We’ve asked NVIDIA for more details, such as the chip model, the CPU cores, and the GPU architecture. We also asked whether the chipset or a derivative thereof would be used for future NVIDIA products (e.g. a new Shield device). The company told Android Authority that it didn’t have more to share beyond the blog post right now.

In any event, the Switch 2 launches on June 5 at $449.99. The new console also packs 256GB of expandable storage, a 1080p 120Hz LCD panel, a 5,220mAh battery, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

