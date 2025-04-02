Nintendo Switch 2 full hardware specs: Battery life, connectivity, and more

TL;DR Nintendo has revealed the full specs for the Switch 2.

The console has support for HDR10 and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It contains a 5,220mAh battery that offers approximately 6.5 hours of battery life.

The long-awaited Direct showcase for the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally arrived. We now have plenty of information about the new features and the games coming to the system. The event also took a little time to provide a few details on the hardware. But if you want to know exactly what you’re getting with the Switch 2, Nintendo has now released the full specs of the console.

Shortly after the Direct showcase, Nintendo released more details about the Switch 2. On its Japanese website, the company shared a spec sheet that tells us almost everything about the system, except for the processor used. Nintendo only says that it is a custom-made chip by NVIDIA.

Nintendo Switch 2 Dimensions

166mm x 272mm x 13.9mm (with Joy-Con 2 attached)

Weight

401g (534g with controllers attached)

Display

7.9-inch LCD



Resolution

4K 60FPS (when docked)

1080p 120FPS (handheld mode)

HDR10 support

VRR up to 120 Hz

CPU/GPU

Custom processor made by NVIDIA

Memory

256GB (UFS)

microSD Express (up to 2TB)

Audio

Linear PCM 5.1ch

Surround sound effect (requires system update)

Microphone (noise cancellation / echo cancellation / auto gain control)

Headphone jack (4 pole stereo 3.5mm mini plug)

Battery

5,220 mAh lithium ion battery

~ 6.5 hours of battery life

~ 3 hours of changing time



Ports

2 USB-C

Communication

Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)

Bluetooth

Sensors

Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor



Meanwhile, on its US website, it offers US pricing information for the console, parts, bundles, and individual games. The Switch 2 will cost $450, a pair of Joy-Cons has a price tag of $90, and the Switch 2 Pro Controller is available for $80. Surprisingly, Mario Kart World apparently costs $80 while Donkey Kong Bonanza will sell at the usual $70.

Something else that’s interesting is Japan has a multilingual SKU and a cheaper Japanese-only SKU. This Japanese-only model costs 49,980 yen, which is about $333. So, if you’re planning on taking a trip to Japan soon, you may want to pick up your Switch 2 while you’re over there.

