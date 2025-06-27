Delivery message alerts could be coming to Now Brief (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Now Brief may soon alert you about package deliveries.

The feature will remind you how many messages you received about deliveries for that day.

Since debuting on One UI 7, Samsung has continued to flesh out the Now Brief feature. Earlier today, we reported that Samsung is working on adding info cards for parking spot reminders, smart home alerts, and wearable battery warnings. Now we have found that it could gain another pretty useful type of alert.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Whether it’s to prevent theft, ensure your package isn’t lost in the mail, or you just can’t wait to get your hands on your order, you always want to know about the status of your delivery. Instead of having to keep a constant eye out for a notice, you may soon be able to rely on Now Brief to tell you when you receive a message about your package.

Hiding in the Samsung Messages app (version 16.1.10.7) are some strings of code that reference Now Brief and delivery messages. According to these strings, Now Brief will let you know if you have any messages related to a delivery or multiple deliveries that day. It will also tell you how many messages you received about that delivery.

Code Copy Text <string name="screen_Now_Brief_Show_delivery_messages">4515</string> <plurals name="you_got_messages_today_about_a_delivery"> <item quantity="zero">You got %1$s%2$d messages today about a delivery%3$s.</item> <plurals name="unread_messages_including_one_delivery_messages"> <item quantity="two">%d unread messages, including 1 package delivery message</item>

This news follows an earlier report that revealed Samsung is still working on new features for its Messages app, despite telling users the app was being shut down. These features included birthday reminders, location sharing, emoji and sticker reactions, and Now Bar alerts about suspicious, malicious, and blocked messages.

