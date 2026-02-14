Survey suggests Nova Launcher remains one of Android’s darling apps

Andy Walker / Android Authority

It’s safe to say that Nova Launcher has experienced some ups and downs in recent years, but somehow, it’s still going.

Since 2022, it was sold by its founders to owners who left it dormant for years. It underwent several staffing reshuffles and was presumed dead at the end of last year. But there’s never a dull moment in the life of this launcher. In January, it was confirmed that Nova Launcher was purchased and resurrected by a new developer.

That’s great news for fans who believed that one of Android’s most impactful apps had run its course, but the first few weeks post-purchase have signaled a few issues. For one, the free versions will now include ads, and the app itself received several new trackers. That certainly raised my eyebrows, but according to our latest polls, it’ll take a lot more to shake Nova Launcher’s popularity.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Nova Launcher is still a hugely popular Android app We’re looking at the results of two reader polls today, and both highlight just how popular Nova Launcher remains in the Android community. Almost two-thirds (63.2%) of respondents use Nova Launcher to some degree, whether as their full-time Android launcher or on-and-off with other launchers.

Remarkably, 35.8% of these users are committed to the app and have no foreseeable plans to ditch it, although 22% are “growing concerned about recent developments.” Presumably, these worries are fueled by the app’s new ad-supported model, but they may also stem from the general distrust fostered by the lack of a clear development path across the past four years.

In contrast, 14.3% of respondents used Nova Launcher during the Branch ownership era, only ditching the app “after recent updates,” while 13.5% left the app for dust after it was sold to Branch in 2022.

The best Android launcher, now and forever? Now for the second poll. This survey asked readers if Nova Launcher is still the best Android launcher available. The response is largely in the app’s favor.

Nearly 60% support this statement to some degree. ~30.5% believe that Nova was and remains the best option on Android, while 28.3% of readers are questioning this status due to the app’s recent stuttered development.

In contrast, 23.8% believe that there are better options available, even if Nova was once the best option. This is where I find myself, having left Nova Launcher for Kvaesitso, Niagara, and AIO Launcher in recent years.

A rather slim sliver (5.4%) doesn’t believe that Nova was ever the best Android launcher. Given the relatively few votes for this answer, this is a rather controversial stance. Overall, it’s clear that the new Nova Launcher owner, Instabridge, has plenty to work with. The app still has a huge following with more positive sentiment than recent years would suggest. Even with the app’s new ad-supported free tier, the additional trackers, and the potential paid tier future, fans are optimistic.

Follow