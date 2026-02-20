Leakers can't seem to agree on Nothing Phone 4a specs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 4a has leaked again, with specifications different from what we recently learned.

The latest report says the base Phone 4a will actually come with 128GB of storage, rather than the previously suggested 256GB.

The leak also hints at 50W fast charging and an IP65 rating for both base and Pro variants.

Phone and audio brand Nothing is known for its unusual ways of creating hype. In the past few weeks, its tricks have varied from using images of condoms and pills to tease the Nothing Phone 4a series’ launch to sabotaging an Apple invite to confirm it. And now that the official unveiling of the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro has been confirmed for March 5, we’re seeing leaks revealing details about the two upcoming phones.

Now we’re seeing the leaked specifications for the Nothing Phone 4a duo. Android Headlines recently refuted previous leaks, claiming it was privy to the devices’ actual specifications, especially for the non-Pro variant.

The report disputes another leak from earlier this week claiming there won’t be a 128GB variant for the base model, and instead notes that the 128GB variant indeed exists and will be paired with 8GB of RAM. While it also mentions a 256GB variant with 12GB RAM, Android Headlines does not rule out a third 256GB variant with 8GB RAM. While that now seems less likely, companies often mix and match storage and RAM to cover all price brackets, and the same could be true for Nothing.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The report further adds that the standard Phone 4a will feature three cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a could come with a 32MP front camera for selfies. This information about the cameras was already revealed in the leak that Android Headlines refutes.

While it doesn’t add much to the Pro variant, the previous leak also mentioned a superior 50MP Sony sensor for the Pro model.

A “Notify Me” banner spotted by users also shows a silhouette of the camera, substantiating Nothing’s previous teaser, which features a condom and pills. However, since we couldn’t find the teaser ourselves, we’re unsure of its credibility.

X / dhaveedsc3

Additionally, the Nothing Phone 4a is reported to feature a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. The same has also been suggested for the Phone 4a Pro previously.

The report also notes that the Nothing Phone 4a (non-Pro) is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. While Nothing has already confirmed the use of a Qualcomm chipset, it hasn’t specified the exact model. Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (not 7s) could be seen on the Phone 4a Pro.

X / Abhishek Yadav

The latest leak also points to a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging. This could be the capacity that Nothing chooses to market the battery, since an earlier certification by a European regulator indicates a 5,080mAh capacity for both phones. Meanwhile, both phones have previously been suggested to come with an IP65 rating, while the Pro could also feature eSIM support.

Lastly, the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro could also see a roughly $100 price hike, which CEO Carl Pei has previously pegged to a component crunch. The base Nothing Phone could start at $475, while the Pro could cost $540, though these prices may not be entirely accurate.

Follow