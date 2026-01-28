Nothing Phone 4a Pro leak suggests improved IP rating, and that's good news

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 4a Pro has leaked again, this time through a certification by the EU’s power ratings body.

The Phone 4a Pro gets a subtle increment in the battery, but retains the same 50W charging speed.

The other big improvement is the water protection rating, now IP65.

Unlike the more premium Phone 3, which largely disappointed with its inflated pricing, Nothing’s Phone 3a and the 3a Pro impressed with their high value proposition and features absent from mid-range phones. Naturally, the successors, Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, have big shoes to fill. We expect the series to come with reasonable upgrades without a significant price increase, and a recent leak proves this assumption may be partially true.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro has been on the horizon for several months now. After the Phone 4a and 4a Pro first appeared back in September, some of their specifications were tipped last month alongside hints of a new affordable headphone from the brand. A more recent leak now reveals the charging speed and the slightly increased battery capacity.

Per the Nothing Phone 4a Pro’s certification by the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling or EPREL (via tipster @ZionsAnvin on X), the phone is stocked with a 5,080mAh battery. This is notably only slightly higher than the 5,000mAh battery (certified at 4,920mAh) on the Phone 3a Pro. The leak only talks about the Nothing smartphone with model number A069P, which corresponds to the Phone 4a Pro. It doesn’t reveal anything about the vanilla variant, which, as we very recently found out, carries the model number A069. But since the Phone 3a and 3a Pro featured the same battery capacity last year, we might see the newer 4a and 4a Pro ship with the same 5,080mAh pack.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The EU listing also reveals a 50W charging speed, which remains unchanged from the last generation. Again, there are no clues about the regular model yet.

European Product Registry for Energy Labelling

The certification also reveals that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes with an IP65 rating, a step up from the last generation’s IP64. The increment in the latter numeral corresponds to slightly better protection against water, particularly against sprays or nozzles. However, the phone still lacks adequate protection against submersion. Dust protection, however, remains top-notch.

The previous leak had revealed a Snapdragon 7s series chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage shared across both the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro. Meanwhile, the Pro is also rumored to get eSIM support, though the more affordable model will skip it.

The Nothing Phone 4a is speculated to be priced at $475, while the Pro could come for $540. Both of these entail nearly a $100 increment over the previous models, but it is likely to offset the increasing component prices, tariffs, and other improvements. The Nothing Phone 3a series launched in March last year, but there’s no word about the Phone 4a’s launch yet. We’ll keep you posted in that regard.

Follow