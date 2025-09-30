This could be our first piece of evidence for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A database listing may have given us our first hint of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

The listing features the model number A069P, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro had the model number A059P.

We hope the new phone builds on the foundation of the well-received 3a Pro.

The Nothing Phone 3a devices are two of the best cheap Android phones of 2025. That’s in largely due to the distinctive designs, flexible rear cameras, and Essential Space functionality. However, evidence of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro may have just surfaced online.

SmartPrix spotted an IMEI database listing for a Nothing phone with the model number A069P. The listing doesn’t tell us anything else about the device, though. Check out the outlet’s screenshot below.

SmartPrix suggests that we could be looking at the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has the model number A059P. That would certainly make sense. For what it’s worth, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus had the model number A142P, which clearly doesn’t fit the pattern. However, the “P” suffix definitely suggests that we’re looking at a Pro or Plus phone, as regular Nothing A-series phones lack this suffix.

In any event, I hope the Nothing Phone 4a Pro picks up where the Phone 3a Pro left off and offers a versatile rear camera system. I really appreciated the inclusion of a 50MP 3x periscope camera, as tele cameras are still a rarity on mid-range Android phones. Colleague Ryan Haines also praised the phone for its fast wired charging, good battery life, clean Android skin, and slick design.

