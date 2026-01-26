Nothing Phone 4a certification suggests launch may not be far off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 4a has been certified in the UAE by TDRA.

The certification listing reveals the device carries the model number A069.

Nothing recently launched a Community Edition of the Phone 3a, but what is the phone maker up to now? We learned last month that the company has at least two phones in the pipeline, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. One of these handsets has now been spotted on a certification database.

Discovered by X (formerly Twitter) user @ZionsAnvin, the Nothing Phone 4a has received a certification from the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). The screenshot of the listing reveals that the 4a carries the model number A069. This would make sense considering the model number spotted in the IMEI database for the Phone 4a Pro, which was A069P.

Outside of the model number, there’s not much else to glean from this listing. Previous leaks have hinted at a Snapdragon 7s series processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage options, and four different colors (blue, pink, white, and black). The Pro is also expected to have eSIM support, but not the Phone 4a. Last but not least, the 4a is expected to cost around $475, while the 4a Pro could cost approximately $540.

Considering that the Phone 3a series launched last year in March, it probably won’t be much longer before these handsets get released. This latest certification seems to support that notion.

