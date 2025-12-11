Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro details leak along with new headphones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is reportedly working on the Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro, and Headphone a.

The Phone 4a Pro may feature a more powerful Snapdragon 7 series chip, while the standard Phone 4a could stick to a Snapdragon 7s series chip.

Leaked pricing suggests the Phone 4a will retail for around $475, and the Phone 4a Pro for around $540.

Nothing just launched the Phone 3a Community Edition — a phone that pays homage to its fan community. However, that’s not all the company has in the works right now. A new leak reveals that Nothing has two more phones in the pipeline, alongside a headphone.

Developer MlgmXyysd has revealed on Telegram that Nothing is working on two new phones: the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

While both the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro use the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, Nothing could switch it up with the next release. The Phone 4a is said to come with a Snapdragon 7s series processor, while the Phone 4a Pro could come with a Snapdragon 7 series processor, which is usually more powerful than the 7s lineup.

Alongside the potentially better processor, the Phone 4a Pro could also support eSIM, similar to its predecessor. The phones could come in blue, pink, white, and black colors, although it’s not clear if all these colors will be available on both models.

The leak also mentions potential pricing for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage models. The Phone 4a could cost approximately $475, while the Phone 4a Pro could cost approximately $540. Keep in mind that although the pricing is leaked in USD, it does not automatically mean that the phones will be sold in the US.

Nothing is also working on a new pair of headphones, called the Headphone a. These are said to be a rebrand of the existing Nothing Headphone 1, but with a plastic body. The Headphone a could be made available in pink, yellow, white, and black colors.

Nothing hasn’t officially talked about any of these products. Developer MlgmXyysd suggests on Telegram that the Phone 4a series and Headphone a could launch in March 2026. The Phone 3a series launched in March 2025, so this aligns with Nothing’s usual timeline.

