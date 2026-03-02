Nothing Phone 4a breaks cover at MWC 2026 with a colorful lineup

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing showcased the Phone 4a in four colors — White, Pink, Blue, and Black — at MWC 2026 ahead of its March 5 launch.

The device features a redesigned Glyph system with six white LED squares and one red LED for notifications and video recording.

While leakers are still debating specs, the Phone 4a is rumored to start at $475.

The Nothing Phone 4a series launches on March 5, 2026, at 5.30 AM ET at an event in London. In the run-up to the launch, the company has shown off the Phone 4a’s white and pink colors in official renders. At MWC 2026, Nothing is giving us our first real-world look at the Phone 4a in all four colors.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Nothing Phone 4a will be available in White, Pink, Blue, and Black.

White, Pink, and Blue have a silver camera housing, which looks odd and stands out in contrast to the rest of the colors on Pink and Blue. On the other hand, the Black color is unique with its black colored camera housing.

The Nothing Phone 4a features redesigned Glyph lights. The system comprises six white LED squares and one red one. These can be configured to flash in different patterns to correspond to different notifications. The red LED can also be set to turn on when the phone is recording video.

Leakers can’t seem to agree on the Phone 4a’s specifications, but pricing leaks aren’t eliciting any such dispute. The Phone 4a is rumored to cost $475 for its base model. We’ll have to wait for the launch event this week to learn the final specifications and pricing.

Follow