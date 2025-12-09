Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is here, but good luck getting one

TL;DR Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Community Edition.

The London-based phone maker will only produce 1,000 units.

The public will be able to register for a purchase invitation from December 9 to December 11, before it goes on sale on December 12.

Nothing released its first-ever Community Edition (CE) device last year for the Phone 2a Plus. After last year’s success, the company is back with a second CE device, this time for the Phone 3a. Just like last time, you’ll want to move fast if you want one for yourself.

Nothing has officially launched the Phone 3a Community Edition, which was made in collaboration with the company’s fans. While the fan-made phone doesn’t feature any hardware upgrades compared to the regular version of the Phone 3a, there are a few details that set it apart.

Easily the most notable difference is the color, which features a teal, transparent back panel with pink and yellow highlights. According to Nothing’s blog, this look was inspired by “the 90s and early 2000s to bring a retro futuristic vibe.” The fans also created a unique lockscreen clock that transforms upon waking the device. It also comes with new wallpapers to help bring the software in line with the rear visual language.

As a fun little extra, those who get the Phone 3a CE will also get an accessory. This year, the community made dice featuring Nothing’s Ndot 55 font. There are six dice in total, and they come in a yellow compartment with a teal sleeve, bringing the design together with the phone.

Nothing says that it will only make 1,000 units of the Phone 3a CE. If you’re interested in purchasing one, Nothing is allowing fans to register on nothing.tech from December 9 to December 11 to secure a purchase invitation. The handset is set to go on sale on December 12 and will be available on the company’s website in select markets. Some of the inventory will also be available at Nothing’s physical store in Soho, London.

