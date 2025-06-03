The Nothing Phone 3 finally has an official launch date

Supplied by Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 is launching on July 1.

The company reiterated that this will be a “true flagship phone.”

Nothing previously said the phone would cost £800 in the UK.

Nothing previously confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 flagship phone would launch in summer 2025. That’s a vague window spanning from June to August. Now, the company has actually announced a launch date.

Nothing revealed in an email and a press release that the Nothing Phone 3 would launch on July 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM BST (1:00PM ET). The company also noted in the press release that this was a “true flagship phone.” In any event, the smartphone brand will be streaming its launch event on YouTube.

The announcement comes after the company dropped a few tidbits about the device. For starters, co-founder Carl Pei stated that the smartphone would cost ~£800 in the UK, matching the Galaxy S25’s launch price in the region. Journalist Roland Quandt also recently claimed that the phone would cost just under $800 in the US.

More recently, Nothing stated that it was getting rid of the Glyph lighting feature, although there’s speculation that the company will adopt a dot matrix back akin to the ASUS ROG Phone 9 series.

The new phone nevertheless marks a major step for the company, as it hasn’t offered a full-blown high-end phone until now. The Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 were both upper mid-range propositions, blending mid-range and flagship features.

