Nothing Phone 3 pricing leaks, and it’s not as expensive as we feared

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Last month Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased what sounded like a $1,000 base price for the Nothing Phone 3.

A new leak now claims pricing will start at just $800 in the US.

We also get some news on the Nothing Headphones 1, which could land in late September for $300.

What’s the next big Android smartphone launch you’re looking forward to? Google’s Pixel 10 series is on our radar this summer, as are Samsung’s next-gen foldables, but the first headline-grabbing phone to land might just be the Nothing Phone 3. The company’s been teasing a newly glyph-less Phone 3 for launch this July, and now a new rumor attempts to address one of the bigger questions surrounding how it might arrive.

Last month brought us tons of Android news, both from Google I/O and the inaugural Android Show. Nothing CEO Carl Pei contributed a video message to the latter, where he hinted at what sounded like a big shake-up to Nothing Phone pricing. According to Pei, the Phone 3 would sell for £800, or over $1,000. Considering that the Phone 2 started at just $600 in the US, this made it feel like Nothing was going after another class of phone shoppers entirely, making a move on bigger-name flagships.

That may not be the case in the end, though. Over on Blue Sky, noted leaker Roland Quandt asserts that the base level Nothing Phone 3 will sell for just under $800 in the US. While that still represents a fair price hike, it’s also one that’s far more measured than we feared. That kind of money would get you the Phone 3 in its 12GB RAM, 256GB storage configuration; for more like $900, you could upgrade to 16GB memory and 512GB storage. Considering that a fully tricked-out Phone 2 would go for nearly $800, that’s again a price increase that doesn’t feel particularly egregious.

It’s not just the Phone 3 on our radar, though, and we’ve also been expecting to get our hands on an all-new offering from the company, in the form of its first set of cans: a pair of over-ear headphones. We’ve been digging Nothing’s earbud offerings for years now, so this pair has a lot to live up to. So far details have been pretty light, but now Arsène Lupin posts a teaser to X, claiming that Nothing is targeting a September 30 launch for these “Headphones 1.” We may get our choice of either black or white colorways, and pricing is tipped to come in just under $300.

That would put the Headphones 1 in a pretty competitive price bracket, where they’ll be facing off against some much more established brands. We can’t wait to hear how they stack up!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.