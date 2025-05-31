Nothing is killing the Glyph interface: Something new incoming?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Fans speculate a shift to a dot matrix lighting system, aligning with the dot-themed design of the Nothing OS.

Based on the teaser rollout, Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch this summer, possibly as early as next month.

Nothing’s teasers for the Phone 3 are in full swing, and one of them just dropped a bombshell — The Glyph interface might be dead. Yes, the company appears to be saying goodbye to the iconic lights on the back of its phones. The teaser, released a few hours ago, shows the familiar Glyph lighting up, only to fade dramatically to black, signaling its demise.

Since the Glyph interface is such a core part of Nothing’s identity, scrapping it entirely feels unlikely. In typical Nothing fashion, this could be a calculated move to stir up drama and speculation around the Phone 3’s launch. It’s possible the Glyph system isn’t gone, but is evolving into a next-gen version.

Fans are already speculating that the company could be switching to a dot matrix lighting setup, a direction Nothing hinted at in another recent teaser. The dot theme is already deeply integrated into Nothing OS. From the fonts and animations to the widgets, dots are everywhere in Nothing’s software. So, a dotted lighting system would make sense and create a more unified look between the phone’s hardware and software.

As for what Nothing is really up to, your guess is as good as ours. One thing’s clear, though. The Nothing Phone 3 is coming this July, as the company confirmed in the new teaser above.