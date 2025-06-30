Nothing fans are mixed on the Phone 3's leaked design, but what do you think?

Nothing is expected to launch the Nothing Phone 3 tomorrow (July 1), and we already know that the phone will have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 50MP periscope camera.

However, Android Headlines posted apparent Nothing Phone 3 renders last week (seen above), and it certainly seems to have drawn a polarizing response online. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that the sentiment has been overwhelmingly negative, with people calling it “ugly” and “awful.” One Redditor even called it an “abomination.”

What do you think of these apparent Nothing Phone 3 renders? 42 votes I love this design 14 % It's okay, but could be better 29 % I hate this design 57 %

Nevertheless, what do you think of these apparent Nothing Phone 3 renders? Do you approve, or do you think it’s a bad design? Let us know by taking our poll above! You can also leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice.

In any event, all will be revealed tomorrow when Nothing actually peels the curtain back on the Phone 3. Nothing has also confirmed that the new device will launch in the US.

