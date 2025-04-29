Good news, US fans: The Nothing Phone 3 will be available Stateside

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing CEO Carl Pei has all but confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will launch in the US.

The confirmation is good news for fans amid ongoing tariff challenges in the US.

The device is expected to launch sometime in Q3 2025.

The Nothing Phone 3 has been nearly two years in the making, and expectations are running high. Nothing remains one of the few Android phone makers today that isn’t churning out cookie-cutter devices. Every recent release, whether it’s the Phone 3a series or the CMF Phone 2 Pro, has brought something unique to the table. With the Nothing Phone 3, we’re hoping for a true flagship killer. And the good news is, we might not have to wait much longer.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Phone 3 will launch in Q3 2025. While that suggests another July debut, like the Nothing Phone 2, which launched in July two years ago, Pei and the company have remained tight-lipped about other details surrounding the much-anticipated device.

However, we now have official confirmation that the Phone 3 will be available in the US. Responding to a post on X, Pei all but confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 won’t be limited to its beta program in the US, unlike the original Phone 1, which never had a full launch stateside. Things improved with the Phone 2, which became widely available in the US, though it still wasn’t sold through major carriers.

At least now we know the Phone 3 will make it to the US amidst all the tariff uncertainity. It might still only be available through Nothing’s own channels or third-party retailers like Amazon, but we’ll have to wait and see. It would be a big win if Nothing manages to secure carrier partnerships this time, potentially bringing the Phone 3 to a wider audience with some lucrative deals. Fingers crossed.

