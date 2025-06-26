Nothing confirms the Phone 3 is getting a periscope lens, and here's a gallery of what it can do

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3 will have a telephoto camera.

There’s no word on the optical zoom level.

The company shared a few examples of what the lens is capable of.

Nothing is a company that often likes to send out teasers of new products. True to form, the company has released a new teaser for the upcoming Phone 3, revealing that the Android phone will have a camera that its predecessor lacked.

In a social media post, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3 will feature a 50MP telephoto lens. The post mentions that the lens is “Built for creators.” While there’s no mention of an optical zoom, an earlier leak hinted that this lens could have 3x zoom.

Although Nothing avoided getting into specifics, it did provide a handful of sample shots taken with the lens. CEO Carl Pei also joined in, sharing some photos he took. It’s unclear what level of zoom is being used based on just these images.

It won’t be much longer now until Nothing launches the Phone 3. The event is scheduled to take place on July 1, which will also be the launch date for the company’s first pair of headphones.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.