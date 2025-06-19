Nothing Phone 3 says goodbye to Glyph Interface, hello to Glyph Matrix

TL;DR Nothing teases its upcoming Phone 3 with a new design element called “Glyph Matrix.”

The teaser suggests dot matrix-style lighting on the back of the device, potentially for more intricate light patterns.

Previously leaked renders of the Phone 3 do not align with the newly teased Glyph Matrix design.

In typical Carl Pei fashion, the Nothing Phone 3 hype train is at full speed. We’ve just about recovered from the heartbreak after learning about the Phone 3’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and the company is now back with another teaser. This time, it’s teasing the Phone 3’s Glyph Matrix.

There’s very little to see here since it’s just a teaser, not a full reveal. The Phone 3’s back will seemingly sport the new Glyph Matrix lights in the top right corner. This appears to be an evolution of the company’s signature Glyph Interface, which the company has said is dead.

Nothing has also changed the profile photo of its social media handles to this particular logo, and now we understand that it’s part of the Glyph Matrix design:

Notably, this Glyph Matrix does not align with the alleged Phone 3 renders, as there is no such LED setup on the back of the leaked device. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts had pointed out that the alleged Phone 3 renders looked a lot like Phone 3a prototypes, and it’s looking increasingly likely that that’s the case.

If we can speculate, we could see a dot matrix-style LED setup on the back of the Nothing Phone 3, allowing users to create more intricate patterns than they could with the Glyph Interface on previous Nothing flagships. It would be cool if users could map notifications to this Glyph Matrix. For instance, showing off a dot matrix-style WhatsApp logo every time you get a WhatsApp message would be pretty neat. We now wait for Nothing to share more information about the Phone 3.

