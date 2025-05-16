Nothing Phone 3 leak points to a top-tier Qualcomm chip, flagship cameras, and massive battery

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

A new leak has revealed that the device is codenamed “Metroid” and has the model number A024.

The leak also suggests the phone will pack a flagship Qualcomm chipset and a flagship-grade triple camera system.

After releasing two mid-range phones earlier this year, Nothing is now gearing up to launch a flagship model. The company’s CEO, Carl Pei, has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will launch in Q3 this year, cost around $1,000, and will make its way to the US. However, Nothing has remained tight-lipped about other details. That changes today, as we finally have some information about the highly anticipated device.

According to a new leak, the Nothing Phone 3 is codenamed “Metroid” and has the model number A024. These details have previously been spotted in certification listings of an upcoming Nothing device in the GSM database and the Bureau of Indian Standards. Additionally, the leak (via Smartprix) suggests that the device could feature a flagship Snapdragon chipset, likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite, given Nothing’s ongoing partnership with Qualcomm.

Sources familiar with Nothing’s plans have also told the publication that the Nothing Phone 3 will sport a flagship-grade triple camera system, consisting of a large primary sensor and a better periscope zoom lens than the one on the Phone 3a Pro. The flagship device is also rumored to pack a substantial battery, possibly larger than the 5,000mAh battery offered on other Nothing and CMF phones.

Based on the launch timeline Carl Pei shared last month, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to hit the shelves sometime this July. However, even though the phone will likely hit the shelves after the stable Android 16 release, it’s expected to run Nothing OS 3.2 based on Android 15 at launch.

Interestingly, the publication also suggests that Nothing could offer the device at a cheaper price in the Indian market. Although Carl Pei has already confirmed that the Phone 3 will cost around $1,000, the device may be priced under $650 in India. The lower price could make the phone an instant hit in the region, especially since it’s expected to offer top-tier hardware.

Are you excited for the Nothing Phone 3? What hardware and features do you expect to see on the device? Let us know in the comments.

